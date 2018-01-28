Fire marshal investigating apartment fire that damaged 12 units, displaced 40 people

The Richland County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire at Briargate Apartments on Menlo Drive. (Source: Columbia Fire Department)

The Richland County Fire Marshal's office is investigating an apartment fire that damage 12 apartments late Saturday evening, the Columbia Fire Department said.

According to CFD, that fire took place on Menlo Drive at the Briargate Apartment complex around 8 p.m.

The roof of the complex received fire damage, but a majority of units were damaged by smoke and water.

Forty residents were displaced as a result of the fire, according to the Red Cross. Red Cross officials say they are working to assist those people.

$125,000 in damages were reported.

No one was injured.

