Two identified in double homicide as deputies seek car missing from residence

Officials in Aiken County are preparing to perform an autopsy on two people found shot to death inside their home on Friday night.

According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, Cody Diminovich, 25, and Pamela Lawson, 38, were found dead at a residence on Buldra Lane near New Ellenton.

Details are limited, but Carlton says the shooter also lived at the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Diminovich and Lawson on Monday in Newberry.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is also seeking a car missing from the residence. The vehicle is described as a blue 2011 Honda Civic with South Carolina license plate 5639HR. The car also has a Georgia college tag on the front bumper and tinted windows.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

