Retired CPD K9 Bobo passes away, department says

Retired K9 Officer Bobo passed away on Jan. 26, the Columbia Police Department said.

CPD said in a tweet that K9 Bobo passed away.

Bobo was a K9 with the department from 2006 to 2015, CPD said and was awarded "Top Dog" in 2012 and 2013 for his skills in tracking.

It is with great sadness that we share news about the passing of retired K9 Bobo. Bobo served w/ his partner MPO Walker from 2006-2015 & was awarded Top Dog in 2012 & 2013 for being a legendary tracker. Bobo spent his retirement @ home w/ MPO Walker & his family. Rest easy Bobo?? pic.twitter.com/CoOP9MvT4B — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 27, 2018

Bobo lived out his remaining years with his handler, MPO Walker.

RIP, Bobo.

