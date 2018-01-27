Retired CPD K9 Bobo passes away, department says - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Retired CPD K9 Bobo passes away, department says

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
A retired Columbia Police Department K9 has passed away. 

CPD said in a tweet that K9 Bobo passed away.

Bobo was a K9 with the department from 2006 to 2015, CPD said and was awarded "Top Dog" in 2012 and 2013 for his skills in tracking.

Bobo lived out his remaining years with his handler, MPO Walker.

RIP, Bobo.

