Collision that caused I-26 back up near Gaston cleared - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Collision that caused I-26 back up near Gaston cleared

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
GASTON, SC (WIS) -

A collision that backed up traffic on Interstate 26 toward Gaston has been cleared up, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

That accident was on mile marker 125, which is just after Old Sandy Run Road near Gaston.

No word on any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly