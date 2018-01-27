One dead, another wounded in Old Manor Road shooting

An investigation is underway in Richland County after two men were shot in the upper body, according to the sheriff's department.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, that shooting happened on Old Manor Road and two men were struck.

One of the men died at the hospital while the other is still recovering at Palmetto Health Richland.

Deputies have not said if they are seeking suspects.

More on this story as it develops.

