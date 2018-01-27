Officials: 'Innocent kid' fatally shot by suspect now sought by deputies

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
Afghan official says a powerful explosion has rocked the city center in the Afghan capital of Kabul.More >>
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.More >>
Michigan State University didn't share the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar with a patient who accused him of sexual assault.More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
The world is marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day amid signs that many people are forgetting the lessons of the Nazi genocide despite decades of warnings of "Never Again."More >>
Deputies have identified a suspect in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that wounded one and killed another.More >>
Law enforcement officials announced they plan to continue the search for 4-year-old Raul Johnson at least until Sunday.More >>
