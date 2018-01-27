Officials: 'Innocent kid' fatally shot as search continues for suspect

Deputies have identified a suspect in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that wounded one and killed another.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Curtis Hicks is now the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of a kid who was helping his best friend's mother move out of a residence on Old Manor Road.

Hicks also shot another person who is still recovering at the hospital.

Sheriff's department Lt. Curtis Wilson said Hicks had been dating the surviving victim's mother and had her son and his friend assist her in moving out of the residence.

Hicks was last seen driving a black Toyota Camry with a South Carolina license plate tag NFS-273.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

