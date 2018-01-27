Officials: Two-county chase on LivePD ends with man's arrest for trying to strike two deputies

A man wanted out of Fairfield County was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he tried to strike a Fairfield County and a Richland County deputy during a chase caught on LivePD on Friday night, sheriff's officials say.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Michael Lewis was also charged with failure to stop for blue lights and open container, sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said.

Lewis fled a traffic checkpoint just before 9 p.m. in Fairfield County nearly hitting a Fairfield County deputy, according to Wilson. The suspects made their way onto I-77 South reaching more than 100 miles per hour before exiting I-77 onto Garners Ferry Road.

RCSD deputies joined in the search and located Lewis at the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road. Details are still limited, but Wilson said Lewis also attempted to strike a Richland County deputy with his car.

Wilson said Lewis then got out of his car and fled on foot until he was captured at the Lakeshore Village Apartments.

Fairfield County officials say Lewis is now sitting in the Fairfield County Detention Center to face a bond hearing.

The second suspect is not currently facing any charges.

