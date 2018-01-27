Officials: Two-county chase on LivePD ends with man's arrest for trying to strike two deputies

According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...More >>
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.More >>
Afghan official says a powerful explosion has rocked the city center in the Afghan capital of Kabul.More >>
Afghan official says a powerful explosion has rocked the city center in the Afghan capital of Kabul.More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.More >>
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.More >>
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.More >>
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.More >>
A man wanted out of Fairfield County was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he tried to strike a Fairfield County and a Richland County deputy during a chase caught on LivePD on Friday night, sheriff's officials say.More >>
A man wanted out of Fairfield County was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he tried to strike a Fairfield County and a Richland County deputy during a chase caught on LivePD on Friday night, sheriff's officials say.More >>
The war - the one Americans simply call Vietnam and the Vietnamese refer to as their Resistance War Against America - has been over for 40-plus years, yet it lingers in so many ways.More >>
The war - the one Americans simply call Vietnam and the Vietnamese refer to as their Resistance War Against America - has been over for 40-plus years, yet it lingers in so many ways.More >>
An investigation is underway in Richland County after two men were shot in the upper body, according to the sheriff's department.More >>
An investigation is underway in Richland County after two men were shot in the upper body, according to the sheriff's department.More >>
President Donald Trump dismisses as "fake news" the reports that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback.More >>
President Donald Trump dismisses as "fake news" the reports that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback.More >>
This Sunday is a First Alert Day. Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a system that will bring periods of heavy rain to the Midlands on Sunday, which could cause some ponding on the roads.More >>
This Sunday is a First Alert Day. Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a system that will bring periods of heavy rain to the Midlands on Sunday, which could cause some ponding on the roads.More >>