High utility bills this winter? SCE&G says you can lower them

An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?More >>
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
Philippine health officials say the deaths of three children inoculated with a Sanofi Pasteur dengue vaccine may have "causal association" to the inoculation and two of the children may have died because the...More >>
Philippine health officials say the deaths of three children inoculated with a Sanofi Pasteur dengue vaccine may have "causal association" to the inoculation and two of the children may have died because the vaccine failed.More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>
Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.More >>
Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
At Riverbanks Zoo, their colony of sea lions will make their 270,000-gallon pool their commentator's booth as they pick a winner between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
At Riverbanks Zoo, their colony of sea lions will make their 270,000-gallon pool their commentator's booth as they pick a winner between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The U.N.'s migration agency says its partner agencies are reporting that 90 people are feared drowned after a smuggler's boat carrying mostly Pakistani migrants has capsized off Libya's coast.More >>
The U.N.'s migration agency says its partner agencies are reporting that 90 people are feared drowned after a smuggler's boat carrying mostly Pakistani migrants has capsized off Libya's coast.More >>
If you recently received a bill from SCE&G that is particularly high, you’re not alone.More >>
If you recently received a bill from SCE&G that is particularly high, you’re not alone.More >>