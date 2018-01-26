Two arrested following chase reaching over 100 MPH on I-77

According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.More >>
The West Columbia Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Levette Gladden following a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning.More >>
Sunday is a First Alert Day for the potential of heavy rain.
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a cold front that will bring periods of heavy rain at times to the Midlands Sunday.More >>
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two people following a high-speed chase on Interstate 77.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.More >>
'Day Zero' for water shut-off approaches in South Africa's Cape Town as 4 million face drought.More >>
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.More >>
