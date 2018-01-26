Two arrested following chase reaching over 100 MPH on I-77

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two people following a high-speed chase on Interstate 77.

According to Lt. Curtis Wilson, the suspect fled a traffic checkpoint just before 9 p.m. in Fairfield County nearly hitting a Fairfield County deputy. The suspects made their way onto I-77 South reaching more than 100 miles per hour before exiting I-77 onto Garners Ferry Road.

Wilson said Richland County deputies attempted to approach the vehicle once the suspects stopped, but the suspects pulled off again nearly hitting a Richland County deputy. The suspects then made their way to Lakeshore Village Apartments, exited the vehicle and ran.

Eventually, deputies were able to capture both suspects. No one was injured during the pursuit.

Wilson said the two suspects will face charges for assault and battery with intent to kill from RCSD. At this point, the two suspects will also face charges in Fairfield County as well.

