Woman accused of robbing two people in Dutch Square Mall bathroom

Mya Kadijah Bannister, 23, is charged with a handful of crimes. (Source: CPD/Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

Columbia police investigators have arrested a female suspect accused of stealing valuables from two victims during an armed robbery in a shopping center bathroom.

Mya Kadijah Bannister, 23, is charged with 2 counts of financial transaction card theft, five counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and kidnapping.

On Jan. 14, Bannister allegedly threatened the women with a gun while they were in the restroom at Dutch Square Mall located at 421 Bush River Road.

Bannister is accused of stealing phones and wallets containing credit cards and making fraudulent purchases worth more than $640.00 at various stores.

Bannister is further accused of not allowing the women to move or leave the bathroom after the crime occurred. The victims were not injured during the incident.

Bannister was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.