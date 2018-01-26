Caroline Hecker joined the WIS team as a reporter in January 2017.

Prior to working in Columbia, Caroline worked for three years as weekend anchor/MMJ at WXOW in La Crosse, Wisconsin. While there, she covered a wide variety of stories including historic flooding, opioid abuse at the Tomah VA and multiple presidential candidate visits.

Caroline is a graduate of the University of Missouri where she earned a degree in broadcast journalism (Go Tigers!).

Having spent the last several years suffering through brutal Wisconsin winters, she’s looking forward to some warmer weather in the Palmetto State!

Have a story idea or just want to say hi? Shoot Caroline an email at checker@wistv.com.

Facebook: Caroline Hecker WIS

Twitter: @Checker_WIS

