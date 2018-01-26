Caroline Hecker joined the WIS team as a reporter in January 2017.
Prior to working in Columbia, Caroline worked for three years as weekend anchor/MMJ at WXOW in La Crosse, Wisconsin. While there, she covered a wide variety of stories including historic flooding, opioid abuse at the Tomah VA and multiple presidential candidate visits.
Caroline is a graduate of the University of Missouri where she earned a degree in broadcast journalism (Go Tigers!).
Having spent the last several years suffering through brutal Wisconsin winters, she’s looking forward to some warmer weather in the Palmetto State!
Have a story idea or just want to say hi? Shoot Caroline an email at checker@wistv.com.
Facebook: Caroline Hecker WIS
Twitter: @Checker_WIS
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.