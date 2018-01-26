UPDATE: West Cola man found dead following altercation; suspect wanted

One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
Sunday is a First Alert Day for the potential of heavy rain.
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a cold front that will bring periods of heavy rain at times to the Midlands Sunday.More >>
West Columbia police are investigating the death of a man found at an apartment complex with gunshot wounds.More >>
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
Last week, the total number of flu-related deaths in South Carolina was at 24. Now, state officials say that number in South Carolina has risen to 46.More >>
Dawndy Mercer Plank takes us inside the U.N. building in New York City before her interview with Ambassador Nikki Haley.More >>
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.More >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.More >>
The Circle of Change program gives military veterans an outlet from symptoms of PTSD. The vets spend their free time training dogs.More >>
The United Way is sponsoring an event to bring awareness to the issue of veteran homelessness is here in the Midlands.More >>
