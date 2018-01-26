UPDATE: West Cola man found dead following altercation; suspect wanted

West Columbia police are investigating the death of a man found at an apartment complex with gunshot wounds. (Source: WIS)

Police say the shooting began as an altercation inside one of the apartments and it's an isolated incident.

The victim was found outside of an apartment complex located at 1426 Platt Springs Road and had been shot in the torso. The man's body was found early Friday morning.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888 -CRIME-SC.

