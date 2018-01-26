UPDATE: Arrest made following fatal shooting in West Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Arrest made following fatal shooting in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The West Columbia Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Levette Gladden following a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning. 

Police say the shooting began as an altercation inside one of the apartments and it's an isolated incident. 

The victim was found outside of an apartment complex located at 1426 Platt Springs Road and had been shot in the torso. The man's body was found early Friday morning. 

The victim has not been identified. 

Gladden has been charged with murder and has been transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. 

