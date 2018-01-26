16-year-old gang member charged with weapons violations

Columbia Police Department officers have arrested a 16-year-old gang member accused of possessing a gun and drugs at a local apartment complex.

The suspect was located at 1810 Allen Benedict Court on Jan. 24. Officers were dispatched after receiving complaints about young males, possibly with weapons, loitering outside.

According to CPD, officers saw the suspect throw a gun on the ground while running away from officers. The weapon was seized as evidence.

When the teen was arrested, officers also found marijuana and ecstasy in his possession.

The 16-year-old was then taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with Possession of a Firearm by Person Under the Age of 21, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Two Counts of Drug Possession.

