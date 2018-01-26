Deputies investigate threats made by 3 Blythewood High students

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says it's looking into threats made by three students from Blythewood High School.

The students have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation. A spokesperson for Richland School District Two confirmed the information sent in this letter to Blythewood High parents:

Dear Bengal High Parents,

Hopefully, you received a call from me earlier this morning. I sent a message to you to advise you of a safety concern and to let you know why extra sheriff deputies will be on campus today.

To make sure you received the information, I also am sharing the details from my call below. Yesterday after school approximately at 4:30 p.m., a student emailed school administrators to report overhearing threatening comments in a conversation between a few students. Following board policy and district procedures, we immediately responded to the safety tip. The Sheriff’s Department was alerted and officers launched an investigation.

Within a matter of hours, the students allegedly making the remarks were identified. Investigators contacted and interviewed those students and their families. School district leaders worked throughout the night and into the early morning hours cooperating with the Sheriff’s deputies. Pending the outcome of the investigation, the individuals identified will not be allowed to return to campus and may be subject to further disciplinary actions in accordance with board policy.

As a result of this timely response, we are confident that our campus is safe as our students and employees come to school today. We appreciate that the student came forward to report the concern. That was the right thing for them to do. Because this investigation is ongoing and further interviews with those involved continue this morning, we cannot provide any additional details at this time. To keep you informed, however, we wanted you to know what school and district leaders and law enforcement are doing to keep our campus safe.

The additional sheriff deputies are on campus today as a precaution and those involved in the investigation believe that our campus continues to be safe for students and employees. School and district officials will be available this morning at the school to talk with any student, employee or parent with concerns.

Thank you for sharing the responsibility to keep our campus safe and secure for our entire Bengal Family.

Sincerely,

Dr. Brenda Hafner Principal