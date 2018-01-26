National School Choice Week allows parents and students to pick best fit to learn

Across the nation, and here in South Carolina, it’s National School Choice Week.



National School Choice Week is dedicated to celebrating all types of schooling options for children.



According to National School Choice Week, NSCW is the world’s largest celebration of opportunity in education, featuring 32,240 events and activities nationwide.

The movement includes public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online academies and home education.



More than 32,000 events have been planned throughout the states. In the Columbia area alone, nearly 150 events were planned for the week.



“Research and statistics have proven that when parents are empowered to choose the best environment for their child, chances of them graduating high school and going on to do great things improves drastically,” Carolina School for Inquiry’s Guidance Counselor Anthony Bryant said.



National School Choice Week celebrates every type of educational environment.

It’s also a week for parents to look into the available options, and to know that they have choices when it comes to their child’s education.

“Parents are choosing for their kids, but it’s really about the kids, and choosing the perfect environment for them where they can thrive and excel,” Carolina School for Inquiry teacher Michael Bartolay said.

Max Ketcherside, a student at Carolina School for Inquiry says, “I felt like I was free and I could do anything I really wanted to”.

The movement is to bring awareness to the options available to students.

Advocates of School Choice Week say the decision of a child's school should be in the parent's hand.

In South Carolina, school choice also exists but the option is available at the discretion of the district. Parents must also provide transportation to the school of choice.

To learn more about each type of school, you can go to



https://schoolchoiceweek.com/what-is-school-choice/ to find the best fit for your child.



School Choice Week continues until the 27th.



