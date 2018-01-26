Dawndy Mercer Plank takes us inside the U.N. building in New York City before her interview with Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The United Nations security council is meeting in New York and U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is attending.

After that meeting, Haley sits down for an interview with our Dawndy Mercer Plank. We will continue our coverage with the ambassador later this evening on WIS.



Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.