Highway Patrol investigating Sumter Co. fatal car wreck that killed one

A driver traveling in Sumter Thursday afternoon was killed in a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened on U.S. Highway 378 near Highway 527.

SCHP troopers say the driver of a 2005 Ford SUV lost control and rolled over several times.

The driver, who troopers say was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

SCHP is still investigating the crash.

