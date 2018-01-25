Highway Patrol investigating Sumter Co. fatal car wreck that kil - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Highway Patrol investigating Sumter Co. fatal car wreck that killed one

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A driver traveling in Sumter Thursday afternoon was killed in a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

It happened on U.S. Highway 378 near Highway 527.

SCHP troopers say the driver of a 2005 Ford SUV lost control and rolled over several times.

The driver, who troopers say was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

SCHP is still investigating the crash. 

