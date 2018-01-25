RCSD searching for suspect who shot cab driver overnight

Law enforcement authorities responded to a shots fired call at the Austin Woods apartment complex on the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the scene at 11:30 p.m. The victim of the incident was a cab driver who picked up the suspect.

The suspect wanted to go to Apple Valley Road, saying he forgot his wallet there according to Richland County Sheriff's Department.

While on Garners Ferry Road, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded a purse and cash.

The suspect shot the victim multiple times in the lower body. The victim was taken to Palmetto health with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect in this incident.

