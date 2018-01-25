Authorities respond to shots fired call at Richland County apart - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Authorities respond to shots fired call at Richland County apartment complex

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Law enforcement authorities are responding to a shots fired call at the Austin Woods apartment complex on the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road.

Details about the shooting are very limited at this time as investigators are still collecting evidence from the scene.

It is not clear at this time if anyone was injured.

