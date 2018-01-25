Wilson leads No. 9 Gamecocks to 90-42 win over Razorbacks

South Carolina fans will have to wait one more season to see Te’a Cooper in action.More >>
The school’s junior varsity coach will take over the coaching duties when the team plays again Thursday.More >>
The league folded in 2001 after only one season. Rumors of the XFL’s return began to pick up steam in late 2017.More >>
The buildings at the former movie site are insured - not the field. A GoFundMe website is set up for donations to help restore the tourist attraction.More >>
Longtime Atlanta Braves switch-hitter Chipper Jones is one of four players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday.More >>
Jermaine Marrow tied his career high with 31 points and had nine assists to help Hampton beat South Carolina State 91-84 on Monday night.More >>
In front of a sold-out, school record 13,729 fans, the No. 1 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama with a season-best score of 197.450 Friday night inside of the Maravich Center.More >>
Hear what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the Tigers defeated Auburn, 27-23, in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Check out some of the highlights of Saturday's parade and celebration held by the University of Alabama in honor of the football team's 17th National Championship.More >>
Alabama football caps off its 17th national championship with a celebration fit for the kings of the sport and its fans Saturday.More >>
Former LSU head football coach, Les Miles, returned to the Capital City earlier this week after finishing two weeks of filming in Texas for his latest movie role, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
Former Columbia Fireflies outfielder and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is headed back to Spring Training.More >>
Crews at LSU are cleaning up after three pipes inside Tiger Stadium started leaking Friday morning. Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for the university, said all of the pipes were quickly shut off.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
Behind a hot night from John Petty, the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-2) ended the No. 17 Auburn Tigers' (16-2, 4-1) 14-game winning streak on the hardwood.More >>
