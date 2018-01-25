Police: Two men allegedly assaulted victim for $30

Columbia Police have arrested two men accused of assaulting another man for $30.

Emmanuel Roberts, 29, and Taurus Ceasar, 18, are charged with first-degree assault and battery and attempted strong-arm robbery.

Officers say on January 16 the two men allegedly repeatedly assaulted another man in his face and on his body on the 1700 block of Sumter Street. The victim did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. Officers believe both of the men were trying to get money from the victim.

Neither of the two suspects nor the victim have a permanent address.

