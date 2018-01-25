Deadly drug abuse discussion draws hundreds: "If we all had a shotgun...we still won't solve this"

Hundreds of people showed up in Rock Hill for the Opioid Summit 2018, to hear details on how to stop the opioid epidemic in South Carolina.

The crowd heard from doctors, a coroner, and a pharmacist but one who wasn’t there was fallen York County Detective Mike Doty. He was scheduled to speak. Instead, there was a small memorial and balloons with his call numbers hanging.

He’s remembered for fighting opioid abuse in the community before he was killed in the line of duty last week.

A parent and former lawmaker Eric Bedingfield urged the community to manage pain in other ways than with opioid prescriptions, and to dispose of extra pills, and talk to their children.

Congressman Ralph Norman hosted the discussion.

“I think we ring the bells now with parents of children, and you heard, they’re starting as young as 12 years old. And we want to take this message all over the district and really urge other congressmen to do the same thing," Norman said.

"If we all had a shotgun and stood in one place and shot in opposite directions, we still won’t solve this problem. And I promise you, your government your state government, your federal government, cannot solve this problem. It is you, the community, the body of your church, the body of your homeowner’s organizations, it is you can have the greatest effect," Bedingfield said.

Governor Henry McMaster calls the epidemic a silent storm. He’s proposed things like limiting pain prescriptions to five days, which people at this meeting agreed on.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.