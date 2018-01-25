Deputies searching for men who stole more than $3,000 worth of cigarettes

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.

Deputies say the incident happened on January 15. One of the two men spilled a drink and pretended to fall near the cooler in the store. When the clerk went to help, the second man stole boxes of Newport cigarettes.

Deputies have released surveillance images of the robbery.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

