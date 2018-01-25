Sumter drug busts net more than $47K worth of marijuana, guns, and a stolen car

Jamerson Jamel Alston, 30 (left), Steven Earl Bracey, 29 (center), and Rondell Deandre Harriett, 25 (right), all were arrested on drug charges in Sumter County. (Source: SCSO)

Two drug busts in Sumter County resulted in more than six pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $47,000, being seized by deputies.

Deputies say on January 11 they intercepted a package that was delivered to a home located at 4273 Hickory Road in Sumter and executed a search warrant. The package contained about five pounds of suspected marijuana valued at $34,000. A stolen car was also found behind the home.

An arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Rondell Deandre Harriett. He was able to escape capture until Wednesday, January 24, when he turned himself in at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. Harriett was hit drug charges and a charge for the stolen car. He was released from the Sumter-Lee Detention Center on a $7,500 surety bond, plus monitoring.

A second drug bust on January 11 happened when deputies stopped a car on St. Mark Circle, off of St. Paul Church Road, and smelled marijuana coming from the car. A search of the car resulted in a pound and a half of marijuana valued at about $13,600. A 9mm pistol and an assault rifle were also found in the car.

Deputies arrested Jamerson Jamel Alston, 30, and Steven Earl Bracey, 29, and hit both men with a drug charge. The weapons were seized as well. Both men have since been released on bond.

