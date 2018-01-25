What does it look like to be homeless veteran in the Midlands?

Special coverage for the Year of the Veteran.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
Law enforcement authorities are responding to a shots fired call at the Austin Woods apartment complex on the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
President Donald Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June, according to a report in The New York Times.More >>
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.More >>
This Sunday is an Alert Day.
Another day of Carolina sunshine and seasonable temperatures as high pressure is still ruling the forecast. Things start to warm a bit by Friday with a few more clouds however, it won’t be until Sunday before we start to see some rain.More >>
The United Nations security council is meeting in New York and U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are attending.More >>
Hundreds of people showed up in Rock Hill for the Opioid Summit 2018, to hear details on how to stop the opioid epidemic in South Carolina.More >>
The United Way is sponsoring an event to bring awareness to the issue of veteran homelessness is here in the Midlands.More >>
Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.More >>
More details are being released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after two area students say they were approached by a male suspect and solicited for sex.More >>
