What does it look like to be homeless veteran in the Midlands?

The United Way is sponsoring an event to bring awareness to the issue of veteran homelessness is here in the Midlands.

On Thursday, WIS' Emily Scarlett traveled with members of United Way into a homeless encampment near Bush River Road and I-26. We found makeshift beds, and endless trash, even teddy bears.

The United Way reps checked in with familiar faces and told them about the hot meal available through the Point in Time initiative. Through United Way’s partnership with the Salvation Army, those dealing with homelessness were also given socks, canned goods, and bus passes.

According to the United Way, nearly 40,000 veterans are facing homelessness in the U.S. today.

