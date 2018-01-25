With Kingston at helm, Gamecocks anxious to start season

In front of a sold-out, school record 13,729 fans, the No. 1 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama with a season-best score of 197.450 Friday night inside of the Maravich Center.More >>
Hear what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the Tigers defeated Auburn, 27-23, in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Check out some of the highlights of Saturday's parade and celebration held by the University of Alabama in honor of the football team's 17th National Championship.More >>
Alabama football caps off its 17th national championship with a celebration fit for the kings of the sport and its fans Saturday.More >>
Former LSU head football coach, Les Miles, returned to the Capital City earlier this week after finishing two weeks of filming in Texas for his latest movie role, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
Former Columbia Fireflies outfielder and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is headed back to Spring Training.More >>
Crews at LSU are cleaning up after three pipes inside Tiger Stadium started leaking Friday morning. Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for the university, said all of the pipes were quickly shut off.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
Behind a hot night from John Petty, the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-2) ended the No. 17 Auburn Tigers' (16-2, 4-1) 14-game winning streak on the hardwood.More >>
