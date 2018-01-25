RCSD: 2 arrested in connection with December 2017 murder over drugs

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
This Sunday is an Alert Day.
Another day of Carolina sunshine and seasonable temperatures as high pressure is still ruling the forecast. Things start to warm a bit by Friday with a few more clouds however, it won’t be until Sunday before we start to see some rain.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested two men accused of assaulting another man for $30.More >>
It's better for the environment to pack your sandwich than to buy a pre-made one from that grab-and-go cooler.More >>
Two drug busts in Sumter County resulted in more than six pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $47,000, being seized by deputies.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of two men in connection with a December 2017 murder investigation.More >>
