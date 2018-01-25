RCSD: 2 arrested in connection with December 2017 murder over drugs

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of two men in connection with a December 2017 murder investigation.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of two men in connection with a December 2017 murder investigation.More >>
More details are being released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after two area students say they were approached by a male suspect and solicited for sex.More >>
More details are being released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after two area students say they were approached by a male suspect and solicited for sex.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Mrs. Willie Dell Grimes is on a quest to encourage that everyone obtains a good education after a recent achievement of hers.More >>
Mrs. Willie Dell Grimes is on a quest to encourage that everyone obtains a good education after a recent achievement of hers.More >>
Three suspects are behind bars in Richland County in connection to a December armed robbery and deputies are asking for the community’s help locating a fourth suspect.More >>
Three suspects are behind bars in Richland County in connection to a December armed robbery and deputies are asking for the community’s help locating a fourth suspect.More >>
Traffic is slow on Hwy. 277 outbound following a multi-car collision.More >>
Traffic is slow on Hwy. 277 outbound following a multi-car collision.More >>
The United Nations security council is meeting in New York and U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are attending.More >>
The United Nations security council is meeting in New York and U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are attending.More >>