RCSD: 2 arrested in connection with December 2017 murder over drugs

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of two men in connection with a December 2017 murder investigation.

Deputies say Robert Gibson has been charged with murder and possession of marijuana and Jhordan Clarke charged with murder, two counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, four counts of possession with intent to distribute flunitrazepam (Rohypnol), unlawful carry of a pistol, driving under suspension, and two counts of manufacturing and distributing cocaine.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, deputies responded to the 5600 block of Coley Road in reference to a man lying in the roadway.

A citizen driving by noticed the victim, Damarest Dante Jackson, unresponsive in the middle of the road.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts determined that Jackson died of a gunshot wound to the upper body when he was killed sometime in December.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators were able to determine that Clarke, Gibson, and Jackson were acquaintances and that this deadly incident occurred over drugs.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshal’s Office arrested Gibson on Jan. 20; Clarke was arrested on Jan. 23 after following up on significant leads.

Gibson and Clarke have been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

