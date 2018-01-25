FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision slows down traffic on Hwy. 277 ou - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

traffic

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision slows down traffic on Hwy. 277 outbound

(Source: CPD/Twitter) (Source: CPD/Twitter)
(Source: CPD/Twitter) (Source: CPD/Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Traffic is slow on Hwy. 277 outbound following a multi-car collision. 

Only one lane of traffic is open. 

Columbia fire and EMS are on the scene and the scene is being cleared at this time. There is no word on injuries at this time. Expect delays in this area or find an alternate route. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly