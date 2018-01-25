FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision slows down traffic on Hwy. 277 outbound

Traffic is slow on Hwy. 277 outbound following a multi-car collision.

Only one lane of traffic is open.

Columbia fire and EMS are on the scene and the scene is being cleared at this time. There is no word on injuries at this time. Expect delays in this area or find an alternate route.

Multi-car collision on 277 outbound. @ColaFire and EMS also on scene. One lane of traffic is open. Please use caution in area. pic.twitter.com/6rQ7rzQ6A2 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 25, 2018

Cont'd: Expect travel delays headed out of downtown. Crews are cleaning up collision area & waiting for wrecker company to assist. pic.twitter.com/kdP5XeZxWx — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 25, 2018

