Richland Co. deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' robbery suspect

Three suspects are behind bars in Richland County in connection to a December armed robbery and deputies are asking for the community’s help locating a fourth suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Richland County deputies are searching for 17-year-old Damontay Wheeler. Paul Harts, 16, and Khalil Robinson, 17, are both facing multiple charges including burglary, vandalism, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. An unidentified 15-year-old is also facing multiple similar charges.

Deputies said the men broke through the front door of a home on Curvewood Road at about 10 p.m. on December 23. They are accused of stealing several electronics valued at over $2,000. They ripped out the victim’s security cameras before they left causing about $650 worth of damage.

Deputies have released the surveillance video that the cameras were able to capture before the suspects ripped them out.

Hart, Robinson, and the 15-year-old have all been transported to the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center. Robinson was also arrested in December of 2017 when he was caught attempting to break into a car by a homeowner in Kershaw County.

Anyone who can help deputies locate Wheeler is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

