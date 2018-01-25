Fourth armed robbery suspect in custody after turning himself in

A fourth suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened in December has now been arrested.

Damontay Wheeler, 17, turned himself into the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He has been charged with burglary, grand larceny, vandalism, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies said the men broke through the front door of a home on Curvewood Road at about 10 p.m. on December 23. They are accused of stealing several electronics valued at over $2,000. They ripped out the victim’s security cameras before they left causing about $650 worth of damage.

Deputies released the surveillance video that the cameras were able to capture before the suspects ripped them out.

On Thursday, 16-year-old Paul Harts, 17-year-old Khalil Robinson, and a 15-year-old were arrested and have all been transported to the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

Harts has been charged with burglary, larceny, vandalism, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, simple possession of marijuana, possession of crack, and armed robbery.

Robinson has been charged with burglary, grand larceny, vandalism, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.? Robinson was also arrested in December of 2017 when he was caught attempting to break into a car by a homeowner in Kershaw County.

