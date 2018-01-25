Fairfield Co. school reopened after flu-related closure

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging pregnant women to get their flu shots.

A Fairfield County school was hit so hard by the flu this week that officials decided to close its doors.

Richard Winn Academy in Winnsboro, SC was closed Wednesday, Jan. 24 due to the flu.

On Tuesday, 18 percent of the 193 student body was out of school sick with the flu, strep throat, or the stomach bug, according to the school's Headmaster.

A professional janitorial service sanitized the school and officials felt comfortable opening again.

A school official says that this is the worst case of the flu that they can remember.

