UPCOMING: 1-on-1 interview with UN Ambassador Nikki Haley - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPCOMING: 1-on-1 interview with UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
NEW YORK, NY (WIS) -

The United Nations security council is meeting in New York and U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are attending.

After that meeting, Haley sits down for an exclusive interview with our Dawndy Mercer Plank, who is also in New York City.

It's almost been a year since Haley assumed her current office. Does she have any ambitions for the White House?

Dawndy will have those answers and more starting on the news at 4 p.m. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly