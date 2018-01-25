84-year-old SC woman encourages education after receiving high s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

84-year-old SC woman encourages education after receiving high school diploma

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Grimes, 84, recently received her high school diploma in March. Her accomplishment was recognized by South Carolina Senator Mia McLeod (D-District 22) on Thursday. (Source: Ashleigh Holland/WIS_ Grimes, 84, recently received her high school diploma in March. Her accomplishment was recognized by South Carolina Senator Mia McLeod (D-District 22) on Thursday. (Source: Ashleigh Holland/WIS_
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Mrs. Willie Dell Grimes is on a quest to encourage that everyone obtains a good education after a recent achievement of hers. 

Grimes, 84, recently received her high school diploma in Richland County in March. Her accomplishment was recognized by South Carolina Senator Mia McLeod (D-District 22) on Thursday. 

She was also honored on the State House floor. 

Through her hard work and perseverance, Grimes says it's never too late to achieve your goals and to never give up. 

