84-year-old SC woman encourages education after receiving high school diploma

Grimes, 84, recently received her high school diploma in March. Her accomplishment was recognized by South Carolina Senator Mia McLeod (D-District 22) on Thursday.

Mrs. Willie Dell Grimes is on a quest to encourage that everyone obtains a good education after a recent achievement of hers.

Grimes, 84, recently received her high school diploma in Richland County in March. Her accomplishment was recognized by South Carolina Senator Mia McLeod (D-District 22) on Thursday.

She was also honored on the State House floor.

I had the pleasure of meeting a very special woman today, Mrs. Willie Dell Grimes! She is 84 years young, and just got her high school diploma in Richland County in March. What an inspiring story of hard work and perseverance! @wis10 pic.twitter.com/4JVtOlRL92 — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) January 25, 2018

Mrs. Grimes says her purpose now is to inspire others to keep going in education and that it’s never too late- don’t give up! She will be honored today in the SC Senate. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/240jIwnbkS — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) January 25, 2018

Through her hard work and perseverance, Grimes says it's never too late to achieve your goals and to never give up.

