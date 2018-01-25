84-year-old SC woman encourages education after receiving high school diploma

The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
The United Nations security council is meeting in New York and U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are attending.More >>
Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.More >>
Mrs. Willie Dell Grimes is on a quest to encourage that everyone obtains a good education after a recent achievement of hers.More >>
This Sunday is an Alert Day.
Another day of Carolina sunshine and seasonable temperatures as high pressure is still ruling the forecast. Things start to warm a bit by Friday with a few more clouds however, it won’t be until Sunday before we start to see some rain.More >>
Another day of Carolina sunshine and seasonable temperatures as high pressure is still ruling the forecast. Things start to warm a bit by Friday with a few more clouds however, it won’t be until Sunday before we start to see some rain.More >>
Last week, the total number of flu-related deaths in South Carolina was at 24. Now, state officials say that number in South Carolina has risen to 46.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has issued a warning to parents of Richland School District 2 students after reports of suspects attempting to solicit minors in the area.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who stole a U-Haul truck Jan. 18.More >>
