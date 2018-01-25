Sumter County Sheriff's office searching for suspects in stolen U-Haul incident

Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who stole this 17 foot U-Haul from Fickling Garage.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who stole a U-Haul truck Jan. 18.

The unknown suspects entered the Fickling Garage business located on Mason Road and stole a 17 foot long U-Haul truck.

The stolen U-Haul truck has an Arizona tag AD26559 and vehicle identification number of 1FDXE45S97DA24278.

The truck also has a tag number that reads "EL1493M" on the back, top-right corner of the cargo bed. There are decal pictures of zebra heads on both sides of the truck and the truck contains a U-Haul logo.

If you see this truck, please contact Investigator Randall Stewart at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2040 or contact CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718. You can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.

