LPD searching for armed robbery suspect

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating Christopher Woods Edmonds, who is wanted for armed robbery. 

At 1:40 p.m., on Jan. 22, Edmonds entered the Lexington Dry Cleaners on Sunset Boulevard with a handgun. He demanded money from the clerks. 

Edmonds is a 5'11 white male weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and a black jacket. 

Anyone with any information about this case should contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC (1-888-247-6372) 

