2 men wanted for Lexington Co. burglary caught on camera

Lexington County Deputies are looking to identify two men connected to a recent convenience store burglary.

Deputies say these two men walked into the Food Pantry on Platt Springs Road back on Jan. 12.

In the video, you can see one man distracts the clerk, while deputies say the other man pretends to visit the restroom, but instead goes into a back office and steals cash.

Take a look at this video, you may be able to help us out. We'd like to talk to these two men about a burglary that happened on Platt Springs Road Jan. 12. If you know who they are or have any information on this case, please call Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/lctCjbYK82 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) January 24, 2018

Both men then leave the store following that theft.

If you can help deputies identify these men, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

