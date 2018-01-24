2 men wanted for Lexington Co. burglary caught on camera - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington County Deputies are looking to identify two men connected to a recent convenience store burglary. (Source: Surveillance video/LCSD Twitter) Lexington County Deputies are looking to identify two men connected to a recent convenience store burglary. (Source: Surveillance video/LCSD Twitter)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County Deputies are looking to identify two men connected to a recent convenience store burglary.

Deputies say these two men walked into the Food Pantry on Platt Springs Road back on Jan. 12.

In the video, you can see one man distracts the clerk, while deputies say the other man pretends to visit the restroom, but instead goes into a back office and steals cash.

Both men then leave the store following that theft.

If you can help deputies identify these men, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

