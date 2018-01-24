At the United Nations, the flags are down - For now.

I’m Dawndy Mercer Plank. Welcome to New York City.

We're at the United Nations. In the morning, the flags will be flying again; they’re just down for the night.

The flags represent the 193 members of the United Nations - the intergovernmental organization best known for peacekeeping, peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and humanitarian help. It is here where former Governor Nikki Haley is coming up on one year serving as our country’s ambassador to the U.N.

What a view from Ambassador Nikki Haley’s office. Such a contrast from the office she had when I first met her in Orangeburg years ago at her mom’s dress store where Nikki did the accounting books.

Watch for my special reports from New York City this week on @wis10. pic.twitter.com/korF8m6TZt — Dawndy Mercer Plank (@DawndyWISTV) January 24, 2018

Behind these walls, she and others also work in encouraging human rights, helping the poor, improving hunger, disease, and literacy.

What has Ambassador Haley accomplished in her first year? And what does she face as she begins her second year in this office? Watch my special reports this week on WIS.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.