Midlands school districts announce inclement weather make-up days

Several school districts in the Midlands have announced plans for inclement weather make-up days.

Schools were closed on Wednesday, January 17, due to a winter storm that brought freezing temperatures, ice, and even snow to some parts of the area. Some districts are also using a make-up day for a day missed in September of last year due to Hurricane Irma.

Below is a list of school districts that have announced their make-up day:

Lexington District One – Friday, March 30, 2018

Lexington District Two – Monday, March 12, 2018 & Monday, April 9, 2018

Richland District Two – Monday, February 19, 2018

Lex-Richland District Five – Monday, February 19, 2018

WIS will continue to bring you the latest updates on the make-up days as school districts release more details. Check back for updates.

