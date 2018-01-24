READ: SC Gubernatorial responses to McMaster's first State of the State address

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster gave his first State of the State address on Wednesday. A number of candidates running against him in 2018 released statements in opposition of his address. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster gave his first State of the State address on Wednesday.

A number of candidates running against him in 2018 released statements on Wednesday.

This story will be updated as more statements are given.

Catherine Templeton

Conservative outsider and GOP gubernatorial candidate, Catherine Templeton today issued the following statement before Governor McMaster’s State of the State address. Henry McMaster can propose as many legislative distractions as he wants tonight. But unless he fixes the key problems facing South Carolina at this moment – an ongoing corruption probe that has ensnared his closest advisors, getting our money back from SCANA instead of accepting $115,000 to broker their sweetheart deal, and showing us exactly what crumbling roads and bridges he is fixing and when – then McMaster’s remarks will only be more political lip service for his bid to stay in office.

Phil Noble - he will also give a response online following the governor's address

South Carolina is experiencing a moment in which very real opportunities exist to create a new and sustainable prosperity that benefits every citizen. Our state’s political leaders need to get themselves on the right side of that effort and lead with boldness and imagination… or get out of the way. Tonight Governor McMaster’s message was that state government will continue to be run like a plantation, with a handful of good-ole-boys and State House insiders setting priorities for themselves and those who keep them in power. It is that same plantation mentality that has given us failing schools, a crumbling infrastructure, some of the lowest wages in the country, and a reputation for being among the worst states in which to raise children. This is not the foundation on which to build a future for ourselves and our children. South Carolinians understand this better than their politicians. They are demanding real reform, right now… and I believe they have the imagination and courage to make this happen with or without our politicians.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.