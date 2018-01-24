Chipper Jones headlines 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees

Former Atlanta Braves' Chipper Jones is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Longtime Atlanta Braves switch-hitter Chipper Jones is one of four players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday.

It was his first time on the ballot following his retirement in 2012. Other new 2018 Hall of Famers include Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome, and Trevor Hoffman.

Both Jones and Thome are first-ballot inductees.

Jones was drafted no. 1 overall in the 1990 amateur draft and spent his entire career with the Braves, where he played shortstop, third base, and outfield.

As a Brave, he was the 1998 National League MVP, 468 home runs, and a lifetime .303 batting average, including 10 seasons with more than 20 home runs. The 8-time all-star was one of the most popular in his era, was also a two-time Silver Slugger and a part of the 1995 World Series win with the Braves.

The ballot breakdown is as follows, per the Sporting News:

Chipper Jones (97.2 percent of the vote)

Vladimir Guerrero (92.9 percent)

Jim Thome (89.9 percent)

Trevor Hoffman (79.9 percent)

Jones is one of a handful of Braves that made the team a constant in the playoffs recently inducted into the Hall of Fame - John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Greg Maddox, and former manager Bobby Cox.

Trevor Hoffman

Trevor Hoffman, a former closer for the San Diego Padres, gained entrance to Cooperstown.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, he is the sixth member of the Hall of Fame who spent most of his career as a reliever.

He began his career with the Padres in 1993. His entrance music also became his trademark.

Hoffman's 601 career saves are the second most in MLB history.

Jim Thome

Slugger Jim Thome, who got into Cooperstown in his first time on the ballot, hit 612 home runs in a 22-year career, ranking 8th in home runs.

Thome played 13 seasons with the Cleveland Indians and also spent time with Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, and Baltimore Orioles. Thome’s .554 career slugging percentage puts him in elite company. He was also a five-time All-Star.

Vladimir Guerrero

Vladimir Guerrero spent most of his career with the Montreal Expos. His 449 career home runs tie him with Jeff Bagwell. He is a nine-time All-Star and an eight-time Silver Slug Award winner.

Inductions are July 29 in Cooperstown, NY.

