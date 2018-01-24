Meet Lucky - after being lost in the Midlands, he's living up to his name

Any dog owner will tell you, the four-legged companions become part of the family So when one dog named Lucky ran away, his family was crushed. (Source: WIS)

Any dog owner will tell you, their four-legged companions become part of the family

So when one dog named Lucky ran away, his family was crushed. But there is a four-leaf clover at the end of this mess - because Lucky was always homeward bound.

It's a tale sure to pull at your heartstrings.

"He's my best friend."

Lucky's had Lamar's heart on a leash- since the day Lamar brought this chihuahua home from the shelter two years ago.

"It's like he kinda understands me sometimes, he's just really smart."

But luck ran out on this family, literally, just as the New year began.

"It was supposed to be a nice, typical, New Years weekend we were just going for a typical outing with the dog and out of nowhere on the freeway, someone hit us from behind."

A driver, under the influence, rear-ended the three road trippers. Lucky - went running into the woods.

"I was just really sad... it was really hard to sleep that night, just not knowing if he was OK out there in the woods."

Chasing Tails Pet Patrol posted this on their Facebook page. The post was shared more than 500 times. But would you believe - it was seven days in the woods before a couple came across the lost pup.

"I named him Lucky because I knew he was going to be a lucky dog because we were lucky to have him and he was lucky to have us."

And within another seven days, a friend of a friend told the couple about the Chasing Tails post. And as luck would have it - now Lucky is back in his yard...where he belongs.

"Just really glad - it's a miracle to have him back."

A miracle - or a stroke of luck, either way, we'll probably never know. The couple who found Lucky were planning to keep him unless they found his owner.

They were more than happy to deliver him to his rightful home.

