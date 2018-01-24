Victim of former SC pastor's alleged sex abuse claims 'grooming eventually came at a price'

An alleged victim of sexual assault claims he was molested by his church youth pastor nearly 30 years ago.

Richard Taylor, 69, turned himself into authorities Tuesday and was gr anted bond Wednesday afternoon.

His alleged victim wants to remain anonymous but says the abuse started when he was 15-years-old, while he was a member of the Dutch Fork Baptist Church in Irmo.

He said he had a very safe home as a child, but that he didn’t always feel he was getting a lot of love and attention.

The anonymous source says this made it easy for the former youth pastor to quickly gain his trust by showing him a lot of affection and buying him gifts. WIS spoke with the accuser over the phone. He says this grooming eventually came at a price.

“Meeting my emotional and psychological needs that I wasn’t getting at home or through my social group of friends and he provided love, support, attention, gifts – that eventually came at the cost of fondling, mutual sexual acts and then rape.”

He also explains why he waited so long to come forward.

“It was a different time than we live in now. In the late '80s and early '90s men and young boys weren’t abused," he said. "We were not seen or recognized as victims of sexual abuse and rape. I didn’t feel comfortable sharing with the few friends that I had or my family or anyone in the church because I feared being ostracized, judged and very likely not believed.”

Taylor is being charged with criminal sexual conduct, plus assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Bond was set at $25,000.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says more victims may come forward, and there could be more charges.

