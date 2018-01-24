FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures for Thursday with evening showers

The first day of February will be well above normal with temperatures in the middle 60s today all ahead of a cold front that will move through late tonight early Friday morning.

We’ll see increasing clouds and a good chance of showers late tonight.

Not much rain with this front as it seem to be moving quickly, still about a quarter of an inch is possible. Breezy and cooler for Friday into Saturday.

Our next system arrives on Sunday (another wet Sunday looks to be taking place.) Widespread showers and rain is likely.

Depending on when precipitation starts, we could see a bit of sleet in the northern midlands early Sunday morning. However, this would turn to rain quickly by mid-morning.

Look for mild temperatures returning next week.

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.