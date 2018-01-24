FIRST ALERT: Sunday storm could bring two inches of rain

According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
The police have yet to release the identity of the suspect.More >>
The police have yet to release the identity of the suspect.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
An Albertville teacher is ordered to 30 days behind bars for assaulting a 12-year-old boy.More >>
An Albertville teacher is ordered to 30 days behind bars for assaulting a 12-year-old boy.More >>
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.More >>
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.More >>
An Afghan official has updated the number of wounded from Saturday's suicide bombing in Kabul to 191, saying the death toll from the Taliban attack remains at 95.More >>
An Afghan official has updated the number of wounded from Saturday's suicide bombing in Kabul to 191, saying the death toll from the Taliban attack remains at 95.More >>
North Korea's premier luxury ski resort is getting a taste of the Olympic spotlight, though it is a long way from hosting any events.More >>
North Korea's premier luxury ski resort is getting a taste of the Olympic spotlight, though it is a long way from hosting any events.More >>
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...More >>
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
Sunday is an Alert Day for the possibility of heavy rain. Rain totals could possibly top 2 inches, based on the latest forecast models .More >>
Sunday is an Alert Day for the possibility of heavy rain. Rain totals could possibly top 2 inches, based on the latest forecast models .More >>
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.More >>
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.More >>
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.More >>
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.More >>
Ingvar Kamprad was 91.More >>
Ingvar Kamprad was 91.More >>