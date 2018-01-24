FIRST ALERT: Sunday storm could bring two inches of rain

Sunday is an Alert Day for the possibility of heavy rain. Rain totals could possibly top 2 inches, based on the latest forecast models .

There will be a large rain shield that will move through the area, and within the rain shield will be stronger showers, those showers could lead to higher rain totals in some areas.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a cold front and the wrap around moisture from the area of low pressure will give us ongoing rain and clouds into Monday.

While the system is crossing the area there could be some breezy conditions and low visibility, making for a disruptive Sunday.

Monday will feature cloudy skies, low visibility, and light rain showers as the back of the system moves up the east coast. Conditions will turn breezy and cooler during the afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the 50's.

