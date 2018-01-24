FIRST ALERT: Rain will be heavy at times through your Sunday night

Sunday is an Alert Day for the possibility of heavy rain moving through the Midlands.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team continues to keep an eye on a slow-moving cold front that is moving through the area this evening, delivering quite a bit of rain to parts of the Midlands.

Already, some areas have seen more than 1 inch of rain today, and more rain is expected as we move through the night.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times, capable of producing ponding on the roads. Moderate-to-major flooding is not expected Still, if you live in a low-lying area, use caution. Turn around, don't drown.

The system producing the rain will cross the area late tonight, with a few lingering showers in your Monday forecast, mainly early in the day. Then, we'll see gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50s.

Our next chance of rain arrives by the end of the work week.

