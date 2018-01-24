FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain could dampen your weekend plans

This Sunday is a First Alert Day.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a system that will bring periods of heavy rain to the Midlands Sunday, which could cause some ponding on the roads.

This weekend, have your rain gear handy. It's been quite a while since we've seen heavy rain in the Midlands.

A cold front will move in from the west. On Saturday, ahead of the front, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Some peeks of sunshine are possible, but more clouds than sun will likely be the rule. A few late afternoon/evening showers are also possible Saturday. However, the bulk of the rain will arrive with the cold front on Sunday.

Our forecast models suggest that we’ll see rain for a good deal of the day on Sunday. There will be periods of heavy rain on and off during the day. Some of our forecast models are even estimating up to an inch of rain or more for some areas through late Sunday night. Hence, an Alert Day has been issued for Sunday.

Heavy rain could cause ponding on the roads, so keep that in mind. We’re not expecting much in the way of flooding at this time, but if that changes, we'll let you know first. We will continue to keep you updated through the weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for more weather updates.

